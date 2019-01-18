Wendy Williams taking extended break from talk show to focus on health issues

Wendy Williams is taking a long break from her daily gabfest, The Wendy Williams Show.
The family of the host who has been plagued by health problems including a fractured shoulder and Graves’ Disease made the announcement about her extended break on Friday.
“As Wendy Williams Hunter previously shared, she fractured her shoulder and has been on the mend. Over the past few days, Wendy has experienced complications regarding her Graves’ Disease that will require treatment. Wendy will be under the strict supervision of her physicians, and as part of her care, there will be significant time spent in the hospital,” reads the statement. “Despite her strong desire to return, she is taking a necessary, extended break from her show to focus on her personal and physical well-being…Wendy thanks everyone in advance for their well-wishes and for respecting her and The Hunter Family’s privacy during this time.”
The show’s distributor and producer Debmar-Mercury confirmed the show will air re-runs next week and commence with new episodes hosted by a different guests starting January 28.
“For over ten years, Wendy has been a vital part of the Debmar-Mercury family,” the company said in a statement. “We wholeheartedly support Wendy in this decision to take the time she needs and we will welcome her back with open arms the moment she is ready.”
This is the third time Williams’ return has been delayed in recent weeks. Some folks suspect she may be having a hard time dealing with rumors of her husband’s alleged affair while others have speculated she could have relapsed in her battle against addiction.
Wendy Williams addressed concerns over her health in December after fans noticed peculiar behavior during a segment. According to the AJC, during her popular “Hot Topics” segment Williams told fans that she was recovering from a hairline fracture on her right shoulder.
Williams apologized for worrying her fans shortly after the ordeal.
“I sincerely apologize if you feel that today’s show was less than stellar,” she wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption. “I’m on your TV screens every day wanting to spread laughter, entertainment and cheer. As I reported earlier in the week, I have a hairline fracture on my upper arm, which hurts like hell.”
She didn’t stop there.
“I’ve never broken a bone or experienced a fracture in my life. In the key place where the fracture is, and trying to scurry around and do too much, I am now paying the price. I’ve never taken a pain medication in my life (except when I got snatched over 20 years ago) until this week,” she added. “I did that to power through and try to deliver a great show for you, against the better judgement of the many people around me who genuinely care for my well-being. I really do ride or die for my craft and give 200%.”