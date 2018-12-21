After she canceled Monday’s episode, viewers were stunned when talk show host, Wendy Williams returned to her show on Tuesday looking visibly out of sorts and wearing a cast under her blouse.

According to the AJC, Tuesday, during her popular “Hot Topics” segment Williams told fans that she was recovering from a hairline fracture on her right shoulder.

“There’s no way I could’ve done yesterday’s show… I was all about the medical care yesterday, from one doctor to the other,” she explained while wearing a cast concealed under a loose top.

The 54-year-old, however, never gave a reason for the fall and has appeared increasing frail and disoriented as the week progressed. In fact, she seemed more tired than usual in the two weeks leading up to her accident. By the time Thursday’s show aired, viewers finally began to vocalize their concern on social media about her seemingly slurred speech.

“I hope @WendyWilliams will be able to really take a break and work on her health over the break. The way she’s speaking on the show is concerning me. #WendyWilliams” tweeted one Wendy watcher as others quickly chimed in with similar sentiments.

William’s health has become a topic of speculation ever since she took a three-week hiatus last year to treat her Graves’ disease; and immune system disorder that is a result of the overproduction of thyroid hormones. Graves can lead to anxiety, tremors, excessive weight loss, fatigue, and irregular heartbeat; all symptoms that the public has caught glimpses of, despite the media maven’s best efforts to assure everyone that she is doing ok.

Thursday, she addressed her condition once more, but this time with an apology posted on her social media account to anyone who was disturbed by what the saw during the show.

Yes, the stuttering, slurred speech. Don’t know why the network is risking her health. — DJ DANNY T the TEK (@DJDANNYT_WOSP) December 20, 2018

“I sincerely apologize if you feel that today’s show was less than stellar,” she wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption. “I’m on your TV screens every day wanting to spread laughter, entertainment and cheer. As I reported earlier in the week, I have a hairline fracture on my upper arm, which hurts like hell.”

“I’ve never broken a bone or experienced a fracture in my life. In the key place where the fracture is, and trying to scurry around and do too much, I am now paying the price. I’ve never taken a pain medication in my life (except when I got snatched over 20 years ago) until this week,” she added. “I did that to power through and try to deliver a great show for you, against the better judgement of the many people around me who genuinely care for my well-being. I really do ride or die for my craft and give 200%.”

Williams also admitted Graves’ disease has played a factor in her recovery.

“Needless to say, whatever today’s performance was with the legendary The Lox, who said such nice things, I have no regrets and I appreciate everyone’s genuine concern for my wellness and care,” she ended her message. “I promise you a better Wendy in 2019. I will get some much needed rest and healing over these next couple of weeks. (Yes I am definitely juicing over the next couple of weeks). Sorry again. I love you all. Happy Holidays!”

While Wendy Williams can be a polarizing character at times, we all sincerely hope she takes care of herself and gets the rest she needs during the winter holiday.