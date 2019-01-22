Ariana Grande has landed in the middle of a racially-charged controversy after fans claimed her latest single “7 Rings” is culturally appropriating black culture by infusing wearing weaves into her lyrics like it’s a norm for white women.

Grande, 25, had shared and later deleted a fan’s comments to one of her Instagram stories, taking a line from the song.

“‘You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it…’” goes one of the song’s lyrics. But the commentor sarcastically added: “White women talking about their weaves is how we’re gonna solve racism.”

Grande replied she had “so much love” for the commenter, but others clapped back implying that she was being insensitive.

Grande has since apologized since making waves with her new sing saying she is “so sorry” for offending people.

According to Buzzfeed, others also accused Ariana of “[exploiting] Japanese/east Asian culture” for “aesthetic purposes.”

The 25-year-old responded to a post on The ShadeRoom apologizing.

“Hi hi,” she wrote. “I think her intention was to be like… yay a white person disassociating the negative stariotype [sic] that is paired with the word ‘weave’… however I’m so sorry my response was out of pocket or if it came across the wrong way. Thanks for opening the conversation and like… to everyone for talking to me about it. It’s never my intention to offend anybody.”

While Grande had been riding high with her hit Thank you Next after her breakup with comedian Pete Davidson, things are not looking up for the songstress who was also called out by rapper Princess Nokia who alleges that Grande stole sentiments of her song.

Nokia said there are similarities between Grande’s “7 Rings” and her 1992 mixtape song “Mine”.

Princess Nokia posted a video playing the tracks for all to hear saying: “Does that sound familiar to you? ‘Cause that sound really familiar to me. Oh my God!”

“Ain’t that the lil’ song I made about brown women and their hair? Hmm… Sounds about white,” she continued.

Grande however is basking in success of “7 Rings” which broke Spotify’s record for most streams within the first 24 hours with nearly 15 million streams, the outlet reports.