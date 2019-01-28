The FBI is reportedly investigating a claim that R. Kelly committed a federal crime called “The Mann Act” when he allegedly put Azriel Clary on a plane when she was a minor and transported her across state lines.

The Mann Act makes it illegal to transport underage children for “purposes of sex, debauchery or prostitution.”

Clary’s family claims that Kelly has done this with their daughter.

According to TMZ, Azriel was “was flown from Palm Springs to Phoenix to Orlando on May 25, 2015. At the time Azriel would have been 17.

The Clary’s have been featured in the Surviving R. Kelly docu-series and are reportedly working with the FBI to get Azriel back. According to the outlet, the FBI just learned of the cross-country trip last week and are investigating.

According to The Daily Mail the trip was arranged by R. Kelly’s assistant.

Kelly attorney Steve Greenberg denied the allegations and told the outlet, “Mr. Kelly has not violated the law. Certainly not the Mann Act. The story has flawed factual predicates. Beyond that, we remain unaware of any investigation, anywhere.”

Kelly also presented a handwritten note allegedly from Azriel’s parents that gave him permission to care for her.

The note reads: “We the parents of Azriel Clary give consent for Azriel to stay with Valerie Denise Payton until December 2015, 12/30/15 in which she will be under her care during the stated time.”

Azriel has not had contact with her parents since 2016 and the parents believe she is being held captive as one of R. Kelly’s alleged sex slaves.

R. Kelly Banned in Philadelphia

Last week Philadelphia City Councilwoman Helen Gym introduced a resolution that could effectively ban the singer from performing in any of the city’s numerous venues.

The resolution sets out to “deny the singer a public platform.” In a pair of tweets, Gym tweeted her support of the Surviving R. Kelly documentary series as well as its producer Dream Hampton.

The resolution was spearheaded by Gym along with Councilwomen Blondell Reynolds Brown and Cherelle Parker. While it does not directly ban Kelly from the city, Gym and others made it clear noted that it is “a public declaration” he is not welcome in Philly.

“The resolution is about not accepting,” Gym told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “It’s about being clear that we will not accept a future where rape is accepted, and rapists and sexual predators get away with their acts.

“I believe that R. Kelly and predators like him should be shamed and banished from the public sphere,” she added. Gym also referenced the #MuteRKelly campaign that was started by Kenyette Barnes and called for radio stations and streaming services to stop playing Kelly’s songs as well as for labels to drop the singer.