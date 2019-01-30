Cardi B and Meek Mill are teaming up to perform at one of the hottest pre-Superbowl parties to hit Atlanta on Saturday.

The two mega-rap stars are rumored to be performing at exclusive party at the College Football Hall of Fame, hosted by 76ers co-owner and Mill’s bff Michael Rubin.

If you’re expecting to score tickets, forget about it. This is a VIP affair for guests such as Kevin Hart, Jamie Foxx, Peyton Manning, Shaquille O’Neal, Gucci Mane, Aaron Judge, Browns QB Baker Mayfield, Ray Lewis and a number of NFL owners, Page Six reported.

All eyes on Cardi B

Cardi B has also landed a major ad spot as the Pepsi “it” girl during a Super Bowl LIII commercial to be aired next month.

The Money rapper is definitely making major moves with this Pepsi commercial deal which is usually must-see TV during the Super Bowl. TMZ reports reports that the commercial has already been filmed and is ready to run.

While people look forward to watching the two best NFL teams compete during the Super Bowl, the commercials are a big draw too.