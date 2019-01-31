Atlanta police have arrested a man who they say was wanted for an alleged sexual assault that occurred at a local nightclub and was streamed live on social media.

On Tuesday, Dominique Williams, 34, turned himself into police after a search warrant was executed by the Atlanta Police Special Victims Unit investigators for the alleged assault, the AJC reported.

Williams is so far facing a charge of aggravated sodomy for the reported assault that occurred at Opera nightclub.

TheGrio has chosen not to publish photos, videos or the identity of the woman in question out of concern for her safety.

READ MORE: Bill Cosby pretending to be a real life doctor and diagnosing ‘patients’ in prison

In a joint statement, L. Chris Stewart and Joshua Palmer, attorneys for the woman, said Williams’ arrest “serves as vindication for her and all other women who have been victims of sexual assault.”

As previously reported, a young woman turned on her Facebook livestream during what appeared to be a sexual assault on the dance floor of the Opera nightclub.

In the series of clips, the alleged victim can be heard pleading “somebody help me” during her assault as tears roll down her face. In the comments section of her personal Facebook page, others have posted recordings of what appears to be additional live footage shot from her camera. In these videos her terror is heightened and she can again be heard repeatedly screaming, “stop” and “help me.”

READ MORE: N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo calls for investigation after four Black girls claim strip search at Binghamton school

The woman was reportedly celebrating her birthday. She reported that someone drugged her by putting something in her drink.

The video “appears to show a woman being sexually assaulted in a local nightclub,” police spokesman Jarius Daugherty said.

According to police, the woman has left Georgia but is still working with authorities.

Since the backlash, DJ Zedd has canceled his upcoming Feb. 1 performance at the club, Billboard reports. He has not cited the reason why.

Williams reportedly has been in Fulton County Jail since Wednesday without bond, according to jail records.

READ MORE: Police release first photos of persons of interest wanted for questioning in Jussie Smollett attack