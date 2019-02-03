An NFL wife’s cheat sheet on how to enjoy Super Bowl LIII in style

Dionne Boldin is not new to the Super Bowl stage. As the wife of former NFL player and Super Bowl champion Anquan Boldin, who played 14 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, the Baltimore Ravens, the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions, it’s practically an annual destination for the couple.

Despite what you’ve heard, a MRS. in the NFL is still a genuine thing. The Boldins, who both hail from Florida, grew up together, first meeting in the fifth grade and then hanging out as boyfriend and girlfriend throughout out high school and college.

On top of being the best wife and mother to their two boys, this Mrs. also has a life of her own. Don’t believe us? Just check out her fashion and lifestyle blog, BoldinBeautiful. Shattering the misconception of NFL wives who only lunch and Botox to pass the time, Boldin stays busy building her fashion and lifestyle brand.

Taking a moment from her hectic Super Bowl LIII schedule in Atlanta, Boldin sat with theGrio to deliver the skinny on the do’s and don’ts for seasoned NFL wives to make the most of the festivities.