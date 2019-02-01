As Big Boi prepares for one of his biggest and most controversial performances ever, the OutKast frontman has dropped a couple of new songs heading into the Super Bowl weekend.

The new tracks, “Doin’ It” and “Return of the Dope Boi,” feature fellow Dungeon Family members Sleepy Brown and Killer Mike. Big Boi is set to perform on the Super Bowl LIII halftime show along with Maroon 5 and Travis Scott.

Their participation in the performance – along with that of R&B icon Gladys Knight singing the national anthem – has led to a backlash from fans who feel that they should have boycotted the performance in support of Colin Kaepernick. However, Big Boi has been largely spared the wrath of the masses for joining the show in mid-January.

—Mothers of the Movement turns down Super Bowl week meeting with Jermaine Dupri—

Nick Cannon told Complex that part of the reason for that is that Big Boi has earned that cache with Atlanta and with the culture.

“I call it cultural equity,” he said last month. “So, we not mad about Big Boi for being on the Super Bowl. He’s for the people.”

“But for someone like Travis Scott, he’s gotta walk gingerly,” he added about the Houston native. “It’s more about truly having [the] integrity to who you are in your music and your art form, the people you interact with, the people you choose to procreate with. That decision wasn’t for the culture, but we not mad at you.”

The sudden song drop of new music also coincides with Big Boi’s 44th birthday, which is on Feb. 1. He took to Instagram on Thursday night to kick off the celebration.

“Happy birthday to me” 2-1 #StankyouJesus