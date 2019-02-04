Demi Lovato left Twitter after getting called out by Wale for mocking 21 Savage’s immigration issues after it was discovered he’s actually from the UK and not an Atlanta native.

The 26-year-old singer, like many others, was watching the Super Bowl on Sunday, and while most of her tweets were about the lackluster game, she apparently felt the need to chime in about the controversial news that Savage had been detained by ICE and was facing deportation because of an expired Visa.

The Twitterverse was shocked to learn that Savage reportedly moved to the US when he was 12 and his visa reportedly expired in 2006.

And because most of the internet is trash a slew of memes joking about Savage being a Brit soon surfaced. Lovato added her two-cents too saying:

“So far 21 Savage memes have been my favorite part of the Super Bowl.”

Why, girl? Why?

That comment didn’t go over well with many, including Wale, who pointed out how problematic it was for the singer to make light of Savage’s immigration issue.

Wale retweeted: “Why is somebody freedom funny… I don’t get the joke.”

Others chimed in and pointed out Lovato’s history of drug abuse.

Demi responded: “If you’re gonna come at me for making a joke, try coming at me for something original and not involving drugs.”

She then tweeted: “F*ck Twitter. This is why I don’t tweet anymore” and said: “FYI this is the sh*t I’m laughing at… not the fact that anyone is getting deported.”

Wale addressed Lovato in a retweet saying: “A lot of people were sending you love light, prayers etc. When people were making jokes about u at a rough time. A lot of people. Bless up.”

Offset also tweeted: “ALL THE MEMES AND SH*T AINT FUNNY WHEN SOMEBODY GOING THROUGH SOME. PRAYING FOR MY DAWG. AINT SH*T FUNNY HIS FAMILY DEPENDING ON HIM.” He then added: “SUCCESSFUL BLACK MAN THEY ALWAYS TRY SOME WAY TO BRING US DOWN.”

Lovato apparently couldn’t take the heat after Wale confronted her and deleted her Twitter account.

She then took to Instagram to explain herself and invited Wale to an offline conversation.

“Wasn’t laughing at anyone getting deported. I know that’s not a joke… nor have I EVER laughed at that. The meme I posted/was talking about was of him writing with a feather pen. Sorry if I offended anyone. But it’s no excuse to laugh at someone’s addiction let alone their OD.”

“Lastly I wasn’t making fun of anything having to do with deportation or even anything against him. I was laughing at who the fuck knew 21 was British? Literally no one. That’s it. It doesn’t go deeper than that. I’m sorry if I upset people truly. Yo @wale if you wanna talk, then answer my dm.”

Don’t start none, won’t be none, Demi.