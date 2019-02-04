The New England Patriots may have just won the Super Bowl, but it turns out not all their players are that fond of President Trump.

According to TMZ Sports, Patriots’ safety Duron Harmon, who stepped in to play after starter Patrick Chung left Sunday’s game with an injury, has no intention of visiting the White House.

Although the 28-year-old made two of the biggest plays of the game, celebrating his team’s victory with Trump doesn’t feel like the right thing to do during this current social climate.

“They don’t want me in the White House,” Harmon told TMZ when they caught up with him in Atlanta. Harmon also confessed, “it would be dope” if the players got to visit Barack Obama instead – just like the Golden State Warriors opted to do did last month.

Harmon’s stance could cause some hard feelings given that Trump has made it clear the Patriots are his favorite football team and have made it to the Super Bowl every year that he has been president.

Although the president is known to use his Twitter account to attack people, when it comes to the team he’s Trump has repeatedly praised the Patriots as “winners,” and made it known that he has friendly relationships with quarterback Tom Brady, team owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick.

Although Brady has seemed elusive his ties to the president, in 2015 he was spotted with a “Make America Great Again” hat in his locker and was even golf buddies with Trump before he became president.

.@realDonaldTrump tells New Hampshire crowd that Tom Brady called to say he voted for Trump https://t.co/9gJY87hhON https://t.co/VxFmoOAj8w — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 8, 2016

“I’ve known [Trump] since 2002 when I judged one of his beauty pageants … so I’ve known him for a long time,” Brady admitted during a 2015 interview on the Dennis and Callahan Interview Morning Show. “He always gives me a call and different types of motivational speeches at different times.”

Although Brady may have been friends with Trump for most of this millennium, his wife Giselle Bundchen is not a fan. So when Brady backed out of going to the White House after the Patriots’ 2017 Super Bowl win -citing “personal family matters” – many speculated that Bundchen had talked him out of it.