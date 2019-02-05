It seems like it’s Kevin Hart’s thing to be at the center of attention during the Super Bowl festivities and for the second year in a row he was blocked from on-field access on Sunday.

But it didn’t last long after the Patriots’ brass did grant the thirsty comedian access to the party on the field after the Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Hart was a good sport though when he was stopped and blocked by security from entering the field after the game.

“I’m the MVP,” he yelled out, laughing with his wife Eniko by his side. Things wasn’t looking good for a minute for Hart, that is until Patriots president Jonathan Kraft, son of the team’s owner Robert Kraft, came over to grant access to the Harts, The Daily Mail reports.

Hart shot back: “Every year,” an ode to the on-field fiasco last year when he actually was blocked from entering the podium to celebrate along with his hometown Philadelphia Eagles when they won the Super Bowl.

But this time he made it through and posted a funny photo detailing the dilemma.

2 years in a row 😂😂😂😂…. This is a joke people. I’m fine 😂😂😂…Staged photo”

We’re glad he can laugh at his pain, given that the last few weeks have been brutal for the movie star.

Just a few weeks ago, Hart responded to the heavy criticism he received for offering support to Jussie Smollett after a violent attack. He slammed his critics for taking issue with his encouraging words despite his past homophobic tweets, PEOPLE reports.

“I stand with a man in his time of hurt and need by giving him heartfelt support and u take the time to harp on my 10yr past that I have apologized about and moved on from by being a better person,” Hart tweeted Wednesday.

In December, Hart hit a rough patch when those old tweets resurfaced and the backlash caused him to step down from hosting the 2019 Oscars.