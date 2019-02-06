Just when you thought Being Mary Jane was long gone, BET announced a first look at a two-hour TV movie that will address the loose ends that left after the show was ended in 2017.

—Stacey Abrams calls Trump’s government shutdown a “disgrace” in SOTU response—

The popular series that followed the personal and professional shenanigans of Gabrielle Union‘s character Mary Jane Paul ended with a marriage proposal from news producer Justin Talbot (Michael Ealy).

And now it looks like BMJ fans will finally get a wedding.

But is Mary Jane going to marry Justin? Or will one of her other former flames like married man Andre Daniels (Omari Hardwick) or her first love David Paulk (Stephen Bishop) try to put a ring on it?

In the clip that debuted last night during the premiere for BET’s new series American Soul and on social media, Mary Jane is standing in front of a mirror in a wedding dress and veil. Then her mom Helen (Margaret Avery) enters the room and says, “Pauletta it’s time.”

But the question remains: who is the boo that she’s marrying?

All eyes are on Mary Jane. Literally. Union herself even posted up some eye emojis in reference to the mysterious clip.

And her fans rejoiced.

i Thought You Forgot About Us Auntie!!😭 — VickiiAlsina💞 (@ImJustVickii) February 6, 2019

I’M BEYOND EXCITED!!! Love me some Being Mary Jane ❤️❤️👏🏽👏🏽#BMJ pic.twitter.com/ZEgaiBwL1S — Wynett Guy (@why_a_guy) February 6, 2019

Seeing as the series started out with a TV movie, this will be a fitting to return to this similar style to give us some insight into how things panned out for Mary Jane.

—Jussie Smollett is back on set filming ‘Empire’ after violent attack along with trauma counselors—

Back in September 2017, the network decided it would not renew the show for a fifth season and wrote:

“Being Mary Jane has been a landmark series not only for BET, but for African American women around the world who saw themselves in Mary Jane, her family, friends and coworkers. From the captivating storytelling, to the richly complex characters, to the powerful issues tackled on the series, we remain immensely proud,” said Connie Orlando, EVP and Head of Programming, BET Networks.

“We are grateful to the cast and creators of Being Mary Jane, who have worked tirelessly to bring this world to vivid life over the past 4 seasons. We also thank the many loyal viewers whose hearts and minds were captured every week, and kept Mary Jane trending worldwide. We look forward to closing out Mary Jane’s journey with a series finale that is sure to blow fans away!”