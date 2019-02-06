The taping of the hit Fox show Empire has resumed, and Jussie Smollett is back on set following a violent racist and homophobic attack which sidelined the music and TV star.

On Sunday, Smollett returned to the Chicago-based series, a source told TMZ. This time, Smollett had a security detail as he joined his cast members to complete shooting scenes for the final episodes of the season on Monday.

Trauma counselors from the Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAF-AFTRA) have reportedly been available on the set for cast and crew members who might need support.

The investigation into Smollett’s assault continues.

According to Variety, the officers were informed that the actor “did not want to report the offense however he believed it to be in the best interest to.”

Chicago police have said that they have video of Smollett walking away from the two alleged assailants and also video of him with a rope around his neck.

Smollett took to the stage on Saturday at the Troubadour in West Hollywood, telling about 400 audience-goers that “I had to be here tonight, y’all. I can’t let the motherf—ers win.”

Before he hit the stage, Smollett’s brother, Jojo, introduced him, saying, “There’s been an outpouring of love and support … There’s also been (inflammatory) stories spread that have hurt him deeply,” according to Variety magazine. “I sincerely wanted him to stay out of the public until he healed. And after much debate, some arguing and many tears, my family and I have realized that tonight is an important part of his healing. You see, he’s been a fighter since he was a baby. He fought his attackers that night and he continues to fight. Jussie is a true artist every time he breathes. But above all else, he is the epitome of love.”