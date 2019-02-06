The Black History Month-observing public is wondering why, after years of racial criticisms, the Grammys selected pop singer Jennifer Lopez to sing a tribute to Motown Records as the awards show honors its 60th anniversary.

Complex reports that people anticipating the show on Feb. 10 are confused as to why Lopez, who is from the block but is not African American and is not normally associated with Motown, was picked to honor the groundbreaking record company born in predominantly Black Detroit.

On Twitter, users questioned the logic of using Lopez to express appreciation for an Black-founded institution which gave the world Black music legends like The Temptations, Smokey Robinson and Stevie Wonder.

Tweeted comedian Loni Love of TV’s The Real:

Liam Neeson wants to kill innocent random black men, the Virginia Governor loves black face and now The Grammys have JLo singing a Motown tribute.. #Happyblackhistorymonth — Loni Love (@LoniLove) February 5, 2019

Love was referring to actor Liam Neeson’s recent revelation about a violent racist sentiment he had dealt with. She also was referring to last week’s surfacing of blackface images of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.

Others were confused too.

Why would they pick Jlo to tribute Motown, I’m Latina and wouldn’t want a non latina singer pay tribute to Selena, Celia Cruz, or any Latina legends. Plus it’s black history month???? The Grammys needa be more respectful of they decision. — Isabel Bedoya (@ItsIsabelBedoya) February 6, 2019

The tribute during the event, which is set to be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, will be in honor of the 60th anniversary of the founding of Motown.

No word yet from The Recording Academy on the decision. No reaction from Lopez so far on the public outcry or from Motown.