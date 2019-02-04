In a shocking interview, Cold Pursuit star Liam Neeson admitted to going on a week-long pursuit to find and kill a “Black bastard” after a friend told him she was raped by a Black man.

Even though he said he didn’t know what the person looked like who allegedly committed the violent offense, Neeson told a reporter during a press junket that he carried a weapon for a week hoping he’d find the man. Realizing that his admission was alarming, he admitted to being deeply ashamed for his reaction, The Daily Beast reports.

“I’ll tell you a story. This is true,” the actor can be heard saying to journalist Clémence Michallon in the taped interview with The Independent.

“She handled the situation of the rape in the most extraordinary way,” he went on. “But my immediate reaction was, I asked, did she know who it was? No. What color were they? She said it was a black person. I went up and down areas with a cosh (a weapon), hoping I’d be approached by somebody—I’m ashamed to say that—and I did it for maybe a week, hoping some [making air quotes with his fingers] ‘black bastard’ would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something, you know? So that I could kill him.”

The Taken star was promoting his latest movie, Cold Pursuit.

As his costar Tom Bateman listened in shock, he could be heard saying: “Holy shit.”

Neeson then seemingly realized the major admission and apologized saying it “was horrible, horrible, when I think back, that I did that and I’ve never admitted that, and I’m saying it to a journalist. God forbid.”

The movie’s producers have yet to respond but we can’t imagine the racist admission will go over well.

No word from Neeson’s Widows’ co-star and How to Get Away with Murder star Viola Davis.