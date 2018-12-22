Jennifer Lopez has been slapped with a copyright infringement lawsuit for posting an unauthorized photo of herself to Instagram.

According to TMZ, professional photographer Michael Stewart says he snapped the pic of JLo earlier this year and licensed it to The Daily Mail, who ran it in an article on their website on June 29, 2018. Lopez and/or her team did not have permission to post it, along with the caption: “Today was a good day!!” … so its earned her a $150k lawsuit.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Stewart says he discovered the shot posted on J Lo’s Instagram page and since she and her handlers failed to get permission to use his photo, he wants to get paid for his work.

Stewart is reportedly suing Lopez and her production company, Nuyorican Productions, for copyright infringement. He wants any and all profits she has made from the photo, or up to $150k in damages.

The singer and actress is the latest celeb being sued for this same thing. Odell Beckham Jr., Jessica Simpson, Blac Chyna, Khloe Kardashian and Jessica Simpson have all been involved in legal battles over this issue.

Beckham, Jr. filed a lawsuit earlier this year, claiming Splash News and Picture Agency engage in the “pervasive and coercive practice of photographing celebrities without their knowledge, selling those celebrity photographs to gossip websites and publications for profit, and then demanding payment from the celebrity for purported copyright infringement.”

The New York Giants wide receiver accused Splash News of trying to extort him for $40,000 over a social media post, The Blast reported. His claim came a few days after the agency sued Jessica Simpson for sharing an image of herself on Instagram.

Blac Chyna was sued by Backgrid last year and Khloe Kardashian was hit with a copyright lawsuit by Xposure Photos, a U.K.-based photo agency, for sharing an image of herself with one of her sisters going for a meal at a Miami restaurant.