Jussie Smollett was hesitant to notify police about the violent racist and homophobic assault he says he experienced last week at the hands of two suspects who are being sought on possible hate crime charges.

According to Variety, the officers were informed that the actor “did not want to report the offense however he believed it to be in the best interest to.”

On Monday, ABC7 in Chicago retrieved a partial copy of the report through a Freedom of Information Request, detailing the 36-year-old musician and actor’s reluctance to report his assault.

READ MORE: Jussie Smollett will return to work as Empire staff processes brutal attack

The report confirmed what was previously reported, that Smollett did have a white rope dangling from around his neck from the attackers. He also had a chemical, believed to be bleach, thrown on him, which stained his clothes. The two men were reportedly dressed in all black.

Chicago police have said that they have video of Smollett walking away from the two alleged assailants and also video of him with a rope around his neck. The police department has placed at least 12 detectives on the case and released images of two shadowy figures. Smollett was treated by doctors at a Chicago hospital, but he was not seriously injured.

Just days ago, Smollett resurfaced at his first show since attack, and told fans he can’t let the mother****** win.

“I was bruised but my ribs were not cracked; they were not broken. I went to the doctor immediately… I was not hospitalized,” he said on stage at the Troubadour in West Hollywood. “And above all: I fought the f— back.”

OPINION: ‘I was brutally attacked on the street, just like Jussie Smollett’

“I have so many words on my heart,” he said. “The most important thing I have to say is thank you so much and that I’m okay. I’m not fully healed yet, but I’m going to. And I’m gonna stand strong with y’all… l will always stand for love. I will never stand for anything other than that. Regardless of what anyone else says, I will only stand for love. And I hope that you all will stand with me. So now… let’s do it.”

Chicago police Supt. Eddie Johnson said on Friday that progress is being made in the case.

“He is a victim and we treat him like a victim,” Johnson said. “He’s been very cooperative.”