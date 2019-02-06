Liam Neeson, who admitted he went on a vengeful hunt to find a “Black bastard” to kill after a friend said she was raped by a Black man, is now feeling the heat over his racist confession.

The New York red carpet premiere for Neeson’s latest action movie, Cold Pursuit, was canned on Tuesday by Lionsgate after the Irish actor’s racially-charged comments went viral and sparked outrage, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Earlier in the week, Neeson told The Independent that in a shocking interview that he went on a week-long pursuit to find and kill a “Black bastard” after a friend told him she was raped by a Black man.

The actor went on an apology tour and appeared on Good Morning America in an effort to explain his remarks, but he only seemed to make things worse.

Neeson told interviewer Robin Roberts, “I’m not racist.” He added, “I was trying to show honor, to stand up for my dear friend in this terrible, medieval fashion. … I am a fairly intelligent guy and that’s why it kind of shocked me when I came down to earth after having these horrible feelings.”

Needless to say Neeson’s racist murder fantasy didn’t sit well with fans and social media users were quick to cancel the Takkken star.

He then admitted in the GMA interview to “power walking” as a means to cure his racist ways. Neeson also said talked with a priest to help him curb his hateful feelings.