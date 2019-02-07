Camille Cosby has always been the epitome of “stand by your man,” even when the whole world seemed to be coming out against him, but now, a report has surfaced suggesting that she may have finally reached her breaking point.

Wednesday, Radar Online reported that Mrs. Cosby refuses to visit her husband in prison and may even be taking steps to leave him and end their marriage altogether.

Cosby who was once lauded as “America’s Dad” is currently serving a three to 10 year sentence in state prison after standing trial for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand 15 years ago at his home.

In the last few years, 60 women have accused the disgraced comedian of sexual assault and in April 2018, he was found guilty of aggravated indecent assault for the 2004 incident involving Constand.

“Camille hasn’t visited Cosby in jail — not once! She doesn’t even want to be on his visitation list,” alleges the Radar source.

January 25th was the couple’s 55th wedding anniversary and in addition to avoiding the maximum-security SCI Phoenix penitentiary in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, where her husband now resides, the source claims Camille Cosby could barely bring herself to even speak to him.

“For every other couple, that would have been a big celebration,” the source continues. “But Camille could hardly be bothered to pick up the phone. She talked to him for four minutes before hanging up,” the source claims.

In the half century that they’ve been together, the Cosbys have survived his extramarital affairs, the revelation of a love child, and the devastating murder of their only son, Ennis Cosby in 1997. For years, the 74 matriarch has staunchly defended her husband’s innocence, even after his conviction.

The source didn’t give any insight into what ultimately caused her to step away.