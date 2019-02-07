Gabrielle Union seemed glad to present her new series LA’s Finest at the TCAs on Thursday but couldn’t confirm whether or not her Bad Boys 2 costars, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence will be making a cameo.

While Union has been busy prepping the upcoming television show that costars Jessica Alba, and features Union reprising her role as Sydney Burnet; the guys have been working on the franchise’s third film, Bad Boys For Life.

“Luckily, I’m busy here and they’re busy filming [Bad Boys for Life],” she said during today’s TCA set visit. “It would be awesome. I guess we have to check our budget and see if we can afford for them to do a cameo. Obviously, the Bad Boys universe exists, so we can have these Avengers-type moments where we can all be together. … The door is always open for them. Hopefully, the door is open for me in [Bad Boys for Life]. We’ll see.”

For now, Union is focused on LAs Finest, which will premiere on May 13 on Spectrum.

The series follows Syd Burnett (Union), last seen in Miami taking down a drug cartel, who has seemingly left her complicated past behind to become an LAPD detective. Paired with a new partner, Nancy McKenna (Jessica Alba), a working mom with an equally complex history, Syd is forced to confront how her unapologetic lifestyle may be masking a greater personal secret. Taking on the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles while skirting the rules, and speed limits, Syd and Nancy become a force to be reckoned with – on the streets, and in each other’s lives.

The 13-episode series only be available to Spectrum video subscribers for free On Demand (and without ads) after which new episodes will release every Monday until the finale. Originally developed by NBC, the network ultimately passed on the series before Spectrum picked it up.

“Spectrum swooped in and they really made our dreams come true because they took the show from being that network procedural,” said the show’s executive producer, Brandon Sonnier. “Now we get to live more in the characters. We get to go home with them more. We don’t have to hit those benchmarks of procedurals that you always see. It’s allowed us to really make something special here.”