Gabrielle Union seemed glad to present her new series LA’s Finest at the TCAs on Thursday but couldn’t confirm whether or not her Bad Boys 2 costars, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence will be making a cameo.
While Union has been busy prepping the upcoming television show that costars Jessica Alba, and features Union reprising her role as Sydney Burnet; the guys have been working on the franchise’s third film, Bad Boys For Life.
“Luckily, I’m busy here and they’re busy filming [Bad Boys for Life],” she said during today’s TCA set visit. “It would be awesome. I guess we have to check our budget and see if we can afford for them to do a cameo. Obviously, the Bad Boys universe exists, so we can have these Avengers-type moments where we can all be together. … The door is always open for them. Hopefully, the door is open for me in [Bad Boys for Life]. We’ll see.”
For now, Union is focused on LAs Finest, which will premiere on May 13 on Spectrum.
