Polarizing singer R. Kelly has words for a judge who ordered the infamous studio where Kelly has allegedly kept minor young women from their families to only be in use during standard business hours. In response to the order, Kelly says his creativity shouldn’t be limited to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to the Chicago Sun Times, Wednesday, during an inspection, city officials found clear evidence that the that the Near West Side warehouse rented by R. Kelly, which is only zoned for commercial use, was being used as a residence and in violation of city code.

“There’s still every indication that there’s residential use on the second floor,” city attorney Greg Janes said Thursday at a hearing at the Daley Center.

According Janes, the city still believes “the building is dangerous,” and are concerned about what takes place in the space where Kelly is the only legal tenant.

During a January 16th inspection, city officials saw that a bed was in the warehouse at 219 N. Justine, and on Wednesday’s follow up visit, the bed was still there along with evidence of dozens of other violations.

As a result, Cook County Circuit Court Judge Patrice Ball-Reed has ordered that the second floor of the building be blocked off and the recording studio only be accessible from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kelly’s attorney, Melvin Sims, says an electrician, engineer and architect have all begun working to repair unsafe stairs found by inspectors. He also says his client has put forth “a Herculean effort” to comply with the judge’s order. Stephen Peck, another Kelly attorney, promised the bed would be removed Friday.

Thursday, Kelly’s attorneys also filed a motion asking Ball-Reed to “invert” the hours of operation that she designated for the recording studio and allow it to instead be used between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Sims argued that the “bankers’ hours” restrictions are “tantamount to a stop-work order” because artists cannot pinpoint when they’ll find creative inspiration.

R. Kelly explains why studio looks lived in: 'I have never been creative or worked between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.' https://t.co/ZszJZgDLU0 — Gromer M. Jeffers (@gromerjeffers) February 7, 2019

“I have never been creative or worked between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.,” Kelly said echoing his lawyer’s sentiment.

The singer went on to explain that the studio hour restrictions have also been a financial burden on him and his employees.

“I have had three engineers working for me for the last 25 years,” he said. “Other musicians also use the studio when I record. I employ security personnel to provide security for myself and all other persons who use the studio. The restriction on the studio use has impacted their ability to work and make a living.”

Ball-Reed is likely to rule on the motion to amend the restriction at another hearing Friday morning.