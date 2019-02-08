A Maryland student at Broadneck High School may be the living embodiment of what it means to be a sore loser. According to WBFF, Monday, a young white woman took to social media to lash out after her school basketball team lost to members of a mostly Black Annapolis High School basketball team. Whatever her original goal was, she ended up getting herself in trouble in the process.

Following the game, the student, who attends Broadneck High School, posted a picture of herself with the caption “you only win cause you’re a bunch of f***ing n****rs,”

Jim Todd, who is the principal at Broadneck High says the girl sent the picture in a private message to another student who then shared it with others. Todd apologized for her actions and sent out a letter to parents assuring them that she would be disciplined.

READ MORE: Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax sexual assault accuser, Vanessa Tyson, speaks out: ‘I suffered from both deep humiliation and shame’

“The contents of this post were outrageous, deplorable and entirely unacceptable,” he wrote. “I condemn them in the strongest possible terms. I became aware of the post late last night and contacted the parents of the student. … We will carry out the discipline process as we do in any other case, but I want to assure you that I will take the strongest action possible in accordance with our code of student conduct.”

In an effort to make sure racial tensions don’t boil over, Todd also plans to create safe spaces where students can express their opinions and feelings about the incident.

“I want to be clear that I don’t believe the actions of this single student in any way represents the mindset of the majority of our student body,” he continued. “I spoke to our students this morning, and reiterated to them our expectation that our building will be one where acceptance and inclusion is not just the expectation, but the norm.”

Patrick Gelinas, the principal at Annapolis High School, also released a statement about the hateful message referencing his predominately Black student body.

READ MORE: South Carolina Minister admits to raping and impregnating 14-year-old girl

“Last night’s post was reprehensible and entirely unacceptable,” he said. “It was a hate-filled message aimed at our students and our community, and one which was difficult at best to read. I have spoken with Broadneck High School Principal Jim Todd this morning and he shares my anger over this incident. I am confident that he and his administrative team will deal with the matter swiftly and appropriately. I have pledged my support in any way possible.”

Gelinas also encouraged students to keep a cool head and not retaliate.

“We cannot control what has happened,” he conceded. “However, we must not respond in kind. To do so would undermine everything we stand for at Annapolis High School.”