The estate of Michael Jackson is going after HBO for plans to air a much-buzzed-about documentary based on the allegations of two men who say they were molested by the King of Pop, the Associated Press is reporting.

In a 10-page letter released publicly Friday and sent to HBO executives, estate lawyer Howard Weitzman contends that Wade Robson and James Safechuck, the two men featured in the Leaving Neverland documentary, are lying and that inconsistencies in their stories in court documents prove this, according to the AP.

Weitzman’s letter attacks HBO for failing to interview anyone from the Jackson family, his estate, or anyone who knew the pop star who died in 2009 of a combination of anesthesia drugs and other drugs in his body. In the letter, the lawyer says Robson did not make his claims until after the Jackson-themed Cirque du Soleil show did not hire him.

The first segment of the four-hour documentary will air on March 3 and the second half the following night, according to the AP.

The film received a standing ovation at the Sundance Film Festival.

HBO, in response, released a statement published by the AP saying it will air the documentary.

“Our plans remain unchanged,” the statement reads. “Dan Reed is an award-winning filmmaker who has carefully documented these survivors’ accounts. People should reserve judgment until they see the film.”

Robson and Safechuck unsuccessfully sued the Jackson estate after the entertainer died. Robson also testified in defense of Jackson in a 2005 molestation trial that resulted in Jackson’s being acquitted.

Reed has said he focused on the two men’s stories on purpose.

“Anyone who sees the film will know it is solely about hearing the stories of two specific individuals and their families in their own words, and that as a focus we are very proud of,” Reed state in a statement published by the AP.