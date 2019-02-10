The 61st annual GRAMMY Awards are going down in Los Angeles tonight and the evening’s host, Alicia Keys, kicked things off in a big way.

The 15-time GRAMMY-winner flaunted a makeup free face and a scarf covering her hair when she took the stage in a gorgeous, green ensemble and huge grin to match.

“It is so exciting to be here because music is what we all love. Music is what it’s all about. Everybody is out here shining and I’m so proud to bring us together to honor this moment because music is what we cry to; it’s what we march to, it’s what we rock to, it’s what we make love to,” said Keys. “It’s our shared, global language. When you really want to say something, you say it with a song.”

Moments later, she prepped the crowd for a huge surprise. “Y’all didn’t think I was coming out here by myself, did you?”

The curtain lifted to reveal Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett Smith, Michelle Obama, and Jennifer Lopez holding hands as they walked down the stairs and took center stage to show support for their pal, Alicia Keys.

“We express our pain, our power, and our progress through music whether we’re creating it or just appreciating it,” said Jada Pinkett Smith. “Here’s what I know, every voice that we hear deserves to be honored and respected.”

Our Forever First Lady had to give the audience a moment to cheer so she could speak and it was clear that the celeb-filled crowd was star-struck by Mrs. Obama and in genuine disbelief she was there.

“alright. We got a show to do,” she said over their huge applause.

“From the Motown Records I wore out on the Southside to the “Who Run the World” songs that fueled me through this last decade, music has always helped me tell my story and I know that’s true for everybody here,” said Michelle Obama. “Whether we like country or rap or rock, music helps us share ourselves…our dignity and sorrows; our hopes and joys. It allows us to hear one another; to invite each other in. Music shows us that all of it matters; every story within every voice, every note within every song.”