Some might argue that within the Black community many are plagued with a racially-charged mental illness named colorism. This mental illness seems to be rooted in the self-hatred, and denigrates Black people with darker complexion. This sickness not only affects how people choose their mates, but how they treat their own children. Colorism finds its origins in America in slavery and has created a culture that believes lighter skinned Black people are more beautiful.

With that said… Los Angeles Charger Jahleel Addae and his fiancée Lindsey Nelson are under fire for posting a video on Instagram where they toasted to having light-skinned children, a sentiment that perpetuates the sickness of colorism.

The interracial couple shared a video of them sitting at a table with other Black males and their white girlfriends and toasting to “more light-skinned kids.”

Twitter @4realPisces reacted to the clip by noting: “It behooves me that cotton mouth insecure/threatened caucasian women act as if they found the Holy Grail in their “black men“…that Black women would NEVER want to be with anyway…”

It behooves me that cotton mouth insecure/threatened caucasian women act as if they found the Holy Grail in their "black men"…that Black women would NEVER want to be with anyway….🤔🙄😁😂 #JahleelAddae #youcanhavehim — a.k.a. DARTS (@4realPisces) February 10, 2019

Many agreed with user @_blackaida who said: “To the wife of #JahleelAddae ….you can have him… matter of fact… take every last carbon copy of him withcha out that door”

To the wife of #JahleelAddae ….you can have him…matter of fact….take every last carbon copy of him withcha out that door -Sign BlackWomen❤️ pic.twitter.com/z4YU0YunyC — MakeupGeek❤ (@_blackaida) February 10, 2019

Some went to Twitter to remind Addae that the statement could be perceived as a backhanded slap to the women in his life, devaluing the children that they may have brought into the world because they are not of mixed race.

I don't have problem with you having a white wife if that is who you love. But when you allow that white wife to disgrace you #JahleelAddae your Mother, sisters and future daughters, then you sir have truly forgotten who's shoulders you stand on and where you are from #GetOut SAD — Everything Bae Likes (@1SummerStorm) February 10, 2019

Others petitioned Charlamagne Tha God to talk to his friend about what appears to be either self-loathing or white-worshipping.

@cthagod Please give the VERY Black self-hating #JahleelAddae and his 5.5 typical plastic surgery mayo oozing cotton mouth fiancee #LindseyNelson & friends the #RemyMa DOTD on Monday for their idiotic "light skinned babies" comments…🙄 — a.k.a. DARTS (@4realPisces) February 10, 2019

One aspect that was not lost on Black twitter was the social justice element of this conversation, reminding him that even mixed children are subjected to racism.

You think having LIGHTSKIN kids, and them having white mommas is going to spare them from the hate of whites and other ignorant people. YOU SIR ARE SADLY MISTAKEN. THEY'S STILL NEGRA SIR… #JahleelAddae — K.C (@KayC0311) February 10, 2019

Grio fam, what do you make of Black males and their non-Black wives/girlfriends promoting the erasure of authentic Black children by “celebrating” the advancement of mixed race babies?