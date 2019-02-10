Music‘s biggest stars are taking some major fashion risks at the GRAMMYs this year and we’ve got the rundown on the jaw-dropping ensembles on the red carpet.
Wild outfits seemed to be a trend this year and there was also lots of love in the air with couple like Cardi B and Offset, Alicia Keys and Swiss Beatz, and Travis Scott and Kylie flaunting their romances and their fashions.
Check out the the most outrageous looks of the night:
12Joy Villa
For some reason, this Trump supporting-singer thought it would be cute to dress up as the border wall, putting barbed wire in her hair and carrying a MAGA purse. “I believe in building the wall to protect our southern border,” she told Los Angeles Times on the red carpet. “I’m part Latina, I’m black and I believe in what the president’s saying. This to me is a representation of that.”