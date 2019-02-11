The GRAMMYs turned out several awkward moment on Sunday night and Jennifer Lopez is baring the brunt of the burns coming from social media after her Motown tribute failed to impress the masses.

People were already puzzled when news that J. Lo would be performing the tribute and by the time she took the stage, music fans were waiting to see if she would pull it off. If the shade being thrown on social media after the performance is any indication, the answer is a resounding “no.”

Motown legend, Smokey Robinson, who also performed during the tribute, defended Jennifer Lopez amid the criticism days before the tribute.

“I don’t think anyone who is intelligent is upset,” he told Variety. “I think anyone who is upset is stupid.”

When J. Lo finally took the stage for her big Motown moment, the result was not great. Despite her best efforts to deliver her own renditions of classics like “Please Mr. Postman” and “”Dancing in the Street,” some viewers insisted she was lip-synching the entire set while others were annoyed by her over-the-top choreography that ended with her striking a pose on top of a piano.

Check it out:

Check out some of the commentary on her performance:

Who approved Jennifer Lopez lip syncing to Motown. Absolutely not. #grammys pic.twitter.com/gVygmTKmvr — the tv guy (@Cunninglychaz) February 11, 2019

Why is Jennifer Lopez in the Motown tribute? I’m suing pic.twitter.com/JC4IHG9q1n — no lace bitch, scalp bitch (@mortalslut) February 11, 2019

With all the great black talent out here that have been clearly inspired by Motown and adjacent, it's REALLY insulting to see Jennifer Lopez up here squawking great music with unnecessary choreography. — Peach Salinger Stan Account (@RPinHD) February 11, 2019

Jennifer Lopez is doing a Motown tribute during Black History Month. Whose bright idea was this??😂😶 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/eFnbBQ4wG4 — Kofi (@NickVsKofi) February 11, 2019

Jennifer Lopez doing Motown #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/IMviYOKuzO — The Honorable Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) February 11, 2019

Even from backstage it was hard to tell if Jennifer Lopez was actually singing the songs playing while she pranced around the stage but we can think of several Black vocalists who could have killed any of the iconic songs she tackled during the tribute. Considering the fact that Diana Ross was in the building and on the stage earlier in the night made it hard to decipher why in the world the Recording Academy thought Jen was the best choice for this particular task.