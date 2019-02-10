Drake delivers surprising GRAMMYs speech but gets cut off before he can finish

Nobody was expecting to see Drake at the GRAMMYs but the superstar showed up to collect his award for Best Rap Song for his hit “God’s Plan.”

The rapper who rarely attends award shows delivered a powerful speech that seemed to suggest what a lot of hip hop artists have been expressing these days: Awards don’t matter.

Unfortunately, we’ll never know his exact thoughts on the subject because his speech was interrupted by a commercial break just when it started getting good.

“I want to take this opportunity while I’m up here to just talk to all the kids that are watching this, aspiring to do music,” he said from the stage. “All my peers that make music from their heart that do things pure and tell the truth, I wanna let you know we’re playing in an opinion-based sport not a factual-based sport. So it’s not the NBA where at the end of the year you’re holding a trophy because you made the right decisions or won the games.”

Drizzy, who reportedly turned down an offer to perform at the GRAMMYs, didn’t stop there.

“This is a business where sometimes it’s up to a bunch of people who might not understand what a mixed race kid from Canada has to say or a fly Spanish girl from New York or anybody else, or a brother from Houston right there, my brother Travis [Scott]. But my point is you’ve already won if you have people singing your songs word for word, if you’re a hero in your hometown,” he continued. “Look, if there’s people who have regular jobs who are coming out in the rain, in the snow, spending their hard earned money to buy tickets to come to your shows, you don’t need this right here. I promise you, you already won.”

That’s when the broadcast abruptly cut to commercial and we have an idea as to why. It sounded like he was about to go in on the award show’s history of overlooking hip hop artists.

Check out the speech below: