Find out who took home trophies on Sunday night.

The GRAMMYs were full of big moments and big statements from some of the brightest stars in the music industry and we’ve got the complete list of winners.

The night was filled with surprising moments, emotional speeches, and major statements from the likes of Michelle Obama, Cardi B, Drake, and more.

Check out the complete list of winner to see who came out on top:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“Invasion of Privacy,” Cardi B

“By the Way, I Forgive You,” Brandi Carlile

“Scorpion,” Drake

“H.E.R.,” H.E.R.

“Beerbongs & Bentleys,” Post Malone

“Dirty Computer,” Janelle Monáe

“Golden Hour,” Kacey Musgraves **WINNER

“Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By,” Various Artists

SONG OF THE YEAR

“All The Stars,” Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)

“Boo’d Up,” Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)

“God’s Plan,” Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)

“In My Blood,” Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes & Geoffrey Warburton, songwriters (Shawn Mendes)

“The Joke,” Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

“The Middle,” Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha & Anton Zaslavski, songwriters (Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey)

“Shallow,” Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)

“This Is America,” Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino) **WINNER



RECORD OF THE YEAR

“I Like It,” Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

“The Joke,” Brandi Carlile

“This Is America,” Childish Gambino **WINNER

“God’s Plan,” Drake

“Shallow,” Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“All The Stars,” Kendrick Lamar & SZA

“Rockstar,” Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage

“The Middle,” Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

BEST NEW ARTIST

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa **WINNER

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance



“Fall in Line,” Christina Aguilera featuring Demi Lovato

“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” Backstreet Boys

“‘S Wonderful,” Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

“Shallow,” Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper **WINNER

“Girls Like You,” Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

“Say Something,” Justin Timberlake featuring Chris Stapleton

“The Middle,” Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

BEST RAP ALBUM

“Invasion of Privacy,” Cardi B **WINNER

“Swimming,” Mac Miller

“Victory Lap,” Nipsey Hussle

“Daytona,” Pusha T

“Astroworld,” Travis Scott

BEST RAP SONG

“God’s Plan,” Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake) **WINNER

“King’s Dead,” Kendrick Duckworth, Samuel Gloade, James Litherland, Johnny McKinzie, Mark Spears, Travis Walton, Nayvadius Wilburn & Michael Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake)

“Lucky You,” R. Fraser, G. Lucas, M. Mathers, M. Samuels & J. Sweet, songwriters (Eminem Featuring Joyner Lucas)

“Sicko Mode,” Khalif Brown, Rogét Chahayed, BryTavious Chambers, Mike Dean, Mirsad Dervic, Kevin Gomringer, Tim Gomringer, Aubrey Graham, John Edward Hawkins, Chauncey Hollis, Jacques Webster, Ozan Yildirim & Cydel Young, songwriters (Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee)

“Win,” K. Duckworth, A. Hernandez, J. McKinzie, M. Samuels & C. Thompson, songwriters (Jay Rock)

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

“Unapologetically,” Kelsea Ballerini

“Port Saint Joe,” Brothers Osborne

“Girl Going Nowhere,” Ashley McBryde

“Golden Hour,” Kacey Musgraves **WINNER

“From a Room: Volume 2,” Chris Stapleton

BEST R&B ALBUM

“Sex & Cigarettes,” Toni Braxton

“Good Thing,” Leon Bridges

“Honestly,” Lalah Hathaway

“H.E.R.,” H.E.R. **WINNER

“Gumbo Unplugged (Live),” PJ Morton

Best Alternative Music Album

“Colors” — Beck

Best Americana Album

“By the Way, I Forgive You” — Brandi Carlile

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“Shallow” — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper)

Best Comedy Album “Equanimity & the Bird Revelation” — Dave Chappelle Best Musical Theater Album “The Band’s Visit” — Etai Benson, Adam Kantor, Katrina Lenk and Ari’el Stachel, principal soloists; Dean Sharenow and David Yazbek, producers; David Yazbek, composer and lyricist Best Instrumental Composition “Blut Und Boden (Blood and Soil)” — Terence Blanchard Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella “Stars and Stripes Forever” — John Daversa Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals “Spiderman Theme” — Mark Kibble, Randy Waldman and Justin Wilson, arrangers Best Recording Package “Masseduction” — Willo Perron, art director Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package “Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic” — Meghan Foley, Annie Stoll and Al Yankovic, art directors

Best Album Notes “Voices of Mississippi: Artists and Musicians Documented by William Ferris” — David Evans, album notes writer Best Historical Album “Voices of Mississippi: Artists and Musicians Documented by William Ferris” — William Ferris, April Ledbetter and Steven Lance Ledbetter, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical “Colors” — Julian Burg, Serban Ghenea, David “Elevator” Greenbaum, John Hanes, Beck Hansen, Greg Kurstin, Florian Lagatta, Cole M.G.N., Alex Pasco, Jesse Shatkin, Darrell Thorp and Cassidy Turbin, engineers; Chris Bellman, Tom Coyne, Emily Lazar and Randy Merrill, mastering engineers

Best Remixed Recording

“Walking Away (Mura Masa remix)” — Alex Crossan, remixer

Best Immersive Audio Album

“Eye in the Sky – 35th Anniversary Edition” — Alan Parsons, surround mix engineer; Dave Donnelly, P.J. Olsson and Alan Parsons, surround mastering engineers; Alan Parsons, surround producer

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

“Steve Gadd Band” — Steve Gadd

Band Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Never Alone” — Tori Kelly featuring Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin and Victoria Kelly, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“You Say” — Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle, Jason Ingram and Paul Mabury, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

“Hiding Place” — Tori Kelly