On Tuesday, a white supremacist mob was arrested and charged in connection with a string of violent hate crimes, including kidnapping and rape.

The large gang of offenders contained at least 54 members of New Aryan Empire, which is a prison gang formed in 1990. According to the Department of Justice, the group based in Arkansas was indicted for attempted murder, kidnapping and maiming related to the group and its drug-trafficking operation.

“The violence and hatred alleged in this superseding indictment have no place in society,” U.S. Attorney Cody Hiland said in a statement.

“We are committed to helping our communities remain free from these types of crimes using every resource available, including the powerful RICO statutes when appropriate. The significant charges in this case represent the hard work of our state and federal law enforcement agencies, and this office’s commitment to removing violent, repeat offenders from the streets.”

The gang members were involved in a series of violent crimes including witness intimidation, retaliation, drug trafficking and assault, The NY Daily News reports.

“According to the allegations in the indictment announced today, New Aryan Empire associates maintained their criminal enterprise by engaging in multiple acts of violence — including kidnapping and attempting to murder one informant, and stabbing and maiming two others suspected of cooperating with law enforcement,” said Assistant Attorney General Benczkowski. “I want to thank our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners for vigorously investigating this vicious criminal organization.”

