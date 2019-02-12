Usher, Rich the Kid and their entourage were reportedly “robbed and pistol whipped” in a recording studio attack Tuesday afternoon in West Hollywood, TMZ reports.

As many as 10 shots were fired during the incident at Westlake Recording Studio, and according to eyewitnesses, the man who opened fired was fleeing the studio when he started shooting behind him.

Pop stars such as Justin Bieber, the late King of Pop Michael Jackson, Rihanna, Shakira, Madonna, Justin Timberlake and Quincy Jones have reportedly all recorded at Westlake in recent years.

According to law enforcement sources, Usher was in the studio at the time of the robbery, but not harmed. Rich was reportedly the target of the crime and was outside when the incident popped off. According to TMZ, at least one bodyguard was severely pistol whipped while several entourage members were fired upon.

LAPD investigators are now on the hunt for the suspect or suspects, who reportedly fled the scene with a ton of cash and jewelry.

Hours before the attack, Rich the Kid posted a pic of himself on the ‘gram holding stacks of cash along with the caption: “For motivational purposes only.”

Although Usher was not targeted in the robbery on Tuesday, it was his second brush with robbers or burglars. In April, Architectural Digest reports that he lost an estimated $820,000 worth of jewelry and cash during a burglary at his Spanish-style Los Angeles home just above the Sunset Strip that he shared with estranged wife Grace Miguel.

Miguel learned of the incident from the housekeeper, who alerted police and explained that she “discovered a footprint on the second floor [and] a handprint on the pillow in the lower floor, and the curtains to the lower floor window were open.”

The home was on the market at the time for $4.2 million, and Miguel told law enforcement that she believed the robbers unlocked a window during an open house.

Last year, Usher and Miguel filed for divorce after two years of marriage.

Story developing …