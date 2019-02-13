Jussie Smollett‘s first interview since his attack in Chicago last month will air on ABC this week and a new teaser shows him breaking down in tears as he relives the ordeal.

The Empire actor’s interview with ABC’s Robin Roberts will air Thursday on Good Morning America.

In a short promo for the sit down, Smollett can be seen tearing up after Roberts asks him if he feared for his life at any point during the alleged hate crime.

This will mark the first time the 36-year-old answers questions on camera about the incident which made headlines and dominated social media feeds.

Initially, Smollett received an outpouring of love and support from both fans and celebrities in aftermath of the attack. The public seemed to stand by him while condemning the violent discrimination that he was subjected to. And Chicago Police launched a manhunt for the attackers who shouted, “This is MAGA country!” after punching his ribs, pouring bleach over his head and tying a noose around his neck.

But some people began to question if the alleged assualt was too sensational to be true.

“Famous rich people, when bad things happen they want to cover the story” opined Joe Budden on a recent episode of State Of The Culture. “You cover the story to protect your image, your likeness and your career.”

Budden then clarified that his biggest concern is that this story is being used to manipulate the emotions of a community that’s already on edge. Adding, “I’m waiting for footage. Just show me footage and I’ll shut the f**k up.”

Despite many people’s inability to accept the details of the assault, Tuesday night, a spokesman for the actor issued a statement which reads: “Jussie is the victim here, which has been stated by the Superintendent of Police.

“Jussie has voluntarily provided his phone records from within an hour of the attack and given multiple statements to police,” it clarifies. “Chicago PD has repeatedly informed us that they find Jussie’s account of what happened that night consistent and credible. Superintendent Johnson has been clear from day one that Jussie is a victim. We are continuing to work closely with the Chicago PD and remain confident that they will find Jussie’s attackers and bring them to justice.”