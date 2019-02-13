Sen. Kamala Harris is getting the side-eye from rap fans after being called out for mixing up the eras of when some of our favorite artists reign over the hip-hop scene.

Making an appearance on the nationally syndicated radio show, The Breakfast Club on Monday, Harris admitted to hosts Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy that she smoked weed while listening to rap artists when she attending Howard University in the 1980s.

Read More: Kamala Harris says she’s ‘absolutely in favor of legalizing marijuana’

The problem is, Harris graduated in 1986, a couple of years before the two rap legends became popular during the early 1990s.

Her comment was sparked after being asked about her position on the legalization of cannabis. Harris clarified that she believes that cannabis should be legalized, with the caveat that is properly researched.

When Charlamagne tha God asked the senator if she has smoked before, she responded, “I have and “I did inhale,” while laughing.

“It was a long time ago,” she added.

A few minutes after making her statement, DJ Envy asked her what she listened to, Charlamagne tha God interjected asking her what she listened to when she smoked.

DJ Envy asked, “Was it Snoop?” he asked.

“Oh yeah, definitely Snoop,” Sen. Harris said. “Tupac for sure.”

Read More: Mike Tyson breaks ground on 40-acre marijuana resort destination in California

As it is already known, nothing gets past Twitter.

Twitter user @joshieeces called out the presidential candidate later that day, clarifying that Tupac’s first album came out in 1991 and Snoop Dogg’s came out in 1993. The tweet went viral.

Kamala Harris claims to have smoked pot in college while listening to Tupac and Snoop. Tupac's first album came out in 1991.

Snoop's first album came out in 1993. Kamala Harris graduated college in 1986. 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/8BU0h27I12 — all about the Benjamins baby 🎶 (@joshieecs) February 11, 2019

The New York Times noted that many failed to clarify whether DJ Envy was asking her about her general taste in music, which makes it unclear of what answer Harris was responding to.

On Tuesday, a representative for Sen. Harris stated that the comment was a miscommunication, The New York Post reported. Kirsten Allen, the spokeswoman for Harris said that when the California senator replied, “Definitely Snoop,” she was responding to the DJ’s answer to what type of music she listens to now.

Read More: Marc Lamont Hill on The Breakfast Club speaks about getting fired from CNN: ‘I don’t wish any harm for Jewish people’

Check out the video below:

Let’s hope Harris does not get caught in any more mix-ups during the remainder of her campaign.