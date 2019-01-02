Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is a contender in California’s burgeoning marijuana industry, breaking ground on a 40-acre ranch envisioned as a resort destination for growers and consumers of recreational pot.

California legalized licensed medical marijuana use years ago, but on Jan. 1st the state also legalized recreational weed, and Tyson is looking to become a major player. The Blast reports that Tyson, 51, broke ground last month on a “cannabis resort” to be located in California City, a town in the Mojave Desert located about a two-hour drive from Los Angeles.

Tyson Ranch is also a short drive from Edwards Air Force Base, and according to The Blast, “taking care of men and women who have served in the armed forces is a top priority” for Tyson Holistic, the company that will operate the Tyson Ranch resort. The Blast noted that cannabidiol, which is extracted from marijuana and does not bring the “high” that is associated with tetrahydrocannabinol, has been used by some veterans to treat cases of post-traumatic stress disorder or PTSD. It is also celebrated by advocates for its therapeutic properties, according to The Washington Post.

Tyson Ranch plans to produce high quality products including THC and CBD as well as supporting research on the health benefits of marijuana. The ranch will reportedly be broken down as follows: 20 acres will be used for the cultivation of marijuana by “master growers,” while the property will also feature facilities to train growers and those interested in the industry. In addition, the ranch will offer an “edibles factory,” an amphitheater and areas for “glamping,” according to The Washington Post.

Robert Hickman and Jay Strommen, two of Tyson’s business partners, and California City Mayor Jennifer Wood attended the groundbreaking ceremony. Wood, who excited by the opportunity and this use of her city’s land, said the ranch would help revitalize her town. In recent years, the city has sought to boost its economy by attracting marijuana-related companies.

During his boxing hay day, Tyson has admitted to using marijuana and even came clean about his cocaine addiction. In fact, his October 2000 win by technical knockout over Andrew Golota was reversed to “no contest” after the boxer tested positive for marijuana.

A kinder, gentler Mike Tyson

The 412-acre Tyson Ranch will also be the location for the one-day Kind Music Festival on February 23. Besides musical acts, festival goers of all ages will be able to enjoy food trucks, “chillville” with 100 speciality bean bags and an assortment of inflatable rides, mazes and more. Unfortunately, the one thing festival goers will not be able to purchase cannabis or cannabis products at the festival,

No information on how much this new endeavor is costing the former champ. For more information visit kindmusicfestival.com.