The hosts of the popular syndicated radio show “The Breakfast Club” are speaking up about what they believe is a fake controversy meant to undermine presidential hopeful Kamala Harris.

“They’ve been calling it ‘Reefergate,” host Charlamagne Tha God explained to Ari Melber Thursday evening, during a segment on MSNBC’s The Beat.

Charlamagne was upset about the unexpected fallout following an interview he and his Breakfast Show colleagues conducted with Sen. Harris last week which soon turned into an attack on her credibility.

Many media outlets, most notably Fox News, accused the senator of being disingenuous and lying about her tastes in music while attending Howard University.

During her appearance on the show, Harris admitted to the Breakfast Club that she had smoked marijuana during her college days. When she was later asked by DJ Envy about her favorite music, and then asked by Charlamagne about her favorite music to listen to while smoking, Harris replied that she enjoyed Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur.

The answer seemed innocent enough, until viewers noted that both of Snoop and Tupac debuted as artists well after Harris was in college. A replay of the video shows the senator appeared to be responding to the question of her favorite music in general, not her favorite music to smoke to. But what should have been a simple incident of cross talk, became a scandal and was even given a nickname: Reefergate.”

When asked if Fox News lied to inflate the story into more than it was, Envy was emphatic with his response.

“Absolutely, positively lied,” he said. “We wanted to humanize her, not just talk about politics. Talk about what she likes, what she does. And I asked what she listens to, and she said she listens to Snoop Dogg and Tupac. At the same time, my co-host was still talking about the marijuana. And it was just a funny exchange. But she was actually answering me, and people took it she was answering Charlamagne, and said she was lying, which is not true.”

“And I want everybody to know they’re doing the work of Fox News,” Charlamagne added. “The black Twitter people you see that are going in on Kamala because of this, ya’ll doing the work of Fox News. Fox News got ya’ll. They got ya’ll.”

You can check out the full interview below.

