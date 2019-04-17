Podcasts are all the rage—and for good reasons. Convenient, offering diverse themes and topics, and bridging communities, it’s no wonder why people are binge listening all over the country. And with their increasing popularity, of course, it’s Black women who are using the power of tech to demand that their perspectives, thoughts, and politics are centered and heard.

Data from Edison Research shows that in 2018, Black women were 10 percent of monthly podcast consumers; which is extremely significant as African-Americans in general comprise about 13.4 percent of the U.S. population and Black women specifically makeup a little over 13 percent of the U.S. female population. This is why major tech hubs such as Google and Spotify are taking heed and investing in Black women podcasters.

Whether it’s conversations on self-care, health and wellness, body positivity, sports, or food, Black women always have the answers. Here’s a list of theGrio’s favorite 15 podcasts run by Black women for your listening pleasure .