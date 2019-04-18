Fox News host Laura Ingraham has decided to use her platform to target yet another person of color. This time she slammed TIME magazine for including model and television personality Chrissy Teigen on their annual “100 Most Influential People” list — but Teigen wasted no time clapping back.

According to Mediaite, during Wednesday’s broadcast of The Ingraham Angle the host took issue with the mother of two being applauded as a pioneer, and mocked her to viewers by reading a portion of Teigen’s profile written by chef Eric Ripert: “… all her life, Chrissy Teigen has liked to eat. She’s not shy about that — or anything else, really.”

“Well, that’s nice, and innovative I guess, eating,” Ingraham quipped sarcastically. “But did most Americans like her take on female empowerment during last week’s Democrat retreat?”

Then Ingram played a clip of Teigen saying that women should say “f*ck you” more often, and then denounced TIME as “the last gasp almanac of the elite,” for putting someone like her in their line up.

Thursday morning, when Teigen, who is married to Grammy-winner John Legend got wind of the segment, she took to her social media and made an assessment of her own about what kind of lists Ingram belongs on.

Corny monster. There were 1 million other ways to try and take me down and this is what you choose? (Expletive) you. 😁 https://t.co/wETBvafAzo — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 18, 2019

In a subsequent tweet she mused:

when time comes out with their 100 most influential white supremacists list, I promise I won’t question your worthiness, @IngrahamAngle — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 18, 2019

