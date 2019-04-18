Eva Marcille tried desperately to tell her Real Housewives of Atlanta castmates that she was the victim of domestic abuse and that’s the reason she keeps moving. But of course, some of the ladies gave her the side-eye and cast doubt that her ex Kevin McCall would be that pressed to pursue the former America Top Model.

Well, it seems McCall has been arrested and on Monday was booked for one felony count of injuring a spouse or cohabitant, Page Six reports.

McCall was released on Tuesday after paying $75,000 bond, according to Los Angeles County jail records. He’s scheduled to appear in court on April 30.

Marcille has warned that McCall has been a threat in her life and admits that she still feels like she has to watch her back. Marcille, 34, has a 5-year-old daughter, Marley, with McCall.

“I still feel a sense of threat,” she said after admitting she has several restraining orders against him. “I have had to move five times, and I still feel a sense of uneasiness. He’s just so petty sometimes. I’ve walked outside of my balcony before and he’s been standing in the dark. And it is the scariest feeling ever.”

“Every time I move, he finds me,” Marcille said. “Because of that, I live in multiple places. Safety is a priority for me.”

Some of the housewives like friend to the show Marlo Hampton, admitted that she didn’t believe her.

After the episode aired, McCall took to Twitter to deny Marcille’s claims.

“Trust me I’m not perfect I had anger issues!” he tweeted on March 25. “I’ve completed Anger management to deal with being alienating my children & how to stop playing the victim so that i can control my situation and the overall outcome. My entire Family misses the girls (have Empathy for them at-least).”

McCall also clapped back at Marcille’s husband, Michael Sterling. “It’s sad when she gotta keep using my name for her story line,” he tweeted previously. “If I was the husband I would be like ‘Real hoe of Atlanta is you out your mind, or is you still obsessed with your child’s Father? Why is he in our story line so much ain’t I enuff headline for our relationship?’”