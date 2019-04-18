If you haven’t heard by now, after two years of waiting, the Mueller report on the Russia investigation was finally released today, but according to the NAACP the way the release is being handled leaves much to be desired and only highlights the corruption that continues to run rampant in the Trump administration.

Thursday morning, Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP, issued the following statement regarding U.S. Attorney General William Barr’s release of the redacted version of the report issued by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

“The report released today by Attorney General William Barr falls woefully short of what is owed to Congress and to the American people,” read the statement. “This administration is intent on hiding facts and covering its tracks. Mr. Barr released only half of the truth, confirming our warning to the Senate that William Barr cannot “overcome the presumption he was selected to protect Donald Trump.””

Johnson also points out that today’s release leaves us with more questions than answers, specifically whether or not President Donald Trump’s conduct constitutes obstruction of justice.

“The report raises grave questions about the actions committed by Trump to obstruct justice in one of the most consequential investigations ever conducted regarding the integrity and security of our institutions,” he continues.

“We know that Russia influenced the 2016 presidential election to benefit Trump by manipulating voters, fomenting racial division, and targeting the African-American community to suppress voter turnout. Congress must fully investigate, take all appropriate action, and ensure the integrity and security of our democracy.”

The report also indicates how frustrated the President once Mueller as appointment as special counsel after he fired former FBI Director James Comey and according to notes in the report, Trump said, “Oh my God. This is terrible. This is the end of my presidency. I’m f—ed.”

The report further states, “[I]f we had confidence after a thorough investigation of the facts that the president clearly did not commit obstruction of justice, we would so state. Based on the facts and the applicable legal standards, however, we are unable to reach that judgment.”

The NAACP is not having it and believes that the evidence obtained about the President’s actions and intent may not prove collusion with Russia in their attempts to win the 2016 election, it also does not exonerate him completely.

At an event remembering wounded warriors military personal, President Trump is quoted as saying, “I’m having a good day too. It’s called no collusion, no obstruction. This should never happen to another president again, this hoax. It should never happen to another president again.”

Mueller will likely be called in front of Congress to provide further insight into his findings and conclusions and what influence, if any, did his boss, Attorney General Barr have on them.

Got some time Feel free to read the redacted report below: