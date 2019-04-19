Now that the dust has cleared on the messy cheating scandal surrounding Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson, the young model is reportedly missing her best friend Kylie Jenner, who she’s allegedly been estranged from due to family loyalties.

According to TMZ, on Friday, Woods briefly spoke to reporters about the current state of their friendship after being spotted at Los Angeles International Airport alongside her mother, Elizabeth Woods.

The 21-year-old grew up with Jenner and was even living with her and helping co-parent her daughter Stormi, until news broke in February that she’d been spotted making out with Thompson, who was the boyfriend of Khloe Kardashian at the time.

Since the news made headlines, Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith publicly spoke out in defense of Woods against online bullying from fans. The Kardashians and their gal pals were also accused of tormenting her on social media, but public backlash following Woods’ appearance on the Facebook show Red Table Talk curbed their thinly veiled public jabs at their once close confidant.

When the young star was first approached at LAX, she didn’t have much to say about Kylie, but her mother was less hesitant and jumped to confirm they still have love for Jenner.

When asked if she was grateful to the Smiths for turning the tide of public sentiments against her, Jordyn replied: “Honestly, the whole world’s support is amazing.”

The reporter inquires, “Would you be willing to rekindle the friendship and try to make things right with Kylie?”

To which Jordyn cautiously replies, “I have love for everyone,” which is when her mother jumps in to clarify, “We love Kylie!”

When the reporter pushes again and asks, “You love Kylie?” Woods concedes and simply admits, “Always.”

