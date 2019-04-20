Sultry singer, SZA wasn’t having it with a fan on Instagram this week after the user asked her if she was homeless under a picture of her holding a child with the caption, “Babies heal.”

The picture was reposted by outlet, The Shaderoom with the users comment after SZA posted the photo on her personal page moments before.

It looks like the “Love Galore” artist hasn’t had much tolerance for users trolling her lately. She also shared a screenshot of the Instagram user writing a caption “Y u post weird s**t.”

She clapped back saying “lmao I was born this way ?” in the comment section.

A caption accommodated the post with her saying, “Dis why n***as can’t be on my finsta lol UR NOT READY KING”

Although SZA has taken the time to clap back on social media, she has been keeping busy this year.

She has been in the studio working on music for hit television show Game of Thrones, Complex reports. She just released a single for the show this week titled, “Power Is Power” with artists, Travis Scott and The Weeknd for the HBO series, which premiered its eighth and final season on April 14.

The Grammy-nominated artist has also been reportedly working on a sophomore album. The release date has not yet been revealed. Her first album, CTRL, has gone platinum since its 2017 release, with hit songs on the album including “The Weekend” and “Broken Clocks.”

While the album is in the works, Complex reports that SZA will be going on tour overseas this year with plans of touring in Australia and New Zealand in July.