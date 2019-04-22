With heightened awareness about kids committing suicide because of relentless bullying at school, Margo Boyd thinks her son had a right to stand up for himself against racist taunts.

But when Boy’s son was reportedly suspended from his Missouri school for punching the student who kept hurling racist slurs she says the school is the blame.

Boyd said her complaints fell on deaf ears, KSDK reports.

“They were being called racial slurs and it’s been ongoing at the school, nothing but racial slurs and I take it to the principal each and every time but nothing has been done,” Boyd explains.

Boyd said her two sons, ages 13 and 14, have endured constant bullying at West County Middle School in Leadwood, Missouri but she’s received little help from the principal to resolve the matter.

Boyd reportedly sent an email to Principal Kevin Coffman asking for him to intervene.

“A boy called Kanye a n—-er and all this little boys friends heard it,” Boyd said in the email of about an incident that occurred Monday, April 15. “This stuff needs to be taken seriously! This is something that shouldn’t be allowed at the school. Kanye won’t take this much longer. He will defend himself against this.”

Online reports said the school is 98 percent white and less than 1 percent Black.

She says the name-calling and taunting only got worse.

“He followed my son into the bathroom and in the bathroom it was both of them in there, and he continued to throw racial slurs at my son. My son asked him to please stop steadily calling me the N-word,” she said about a confrontation between her son and the bully.

“The boy refused to stop so my son asked him where do you want it in the face or chest? The boy said in my chest, so my son punched him one time in the chest,” added Boyd.

Boyd’s son was suspended and she said nothing happened to the boy who repeatedly called him the n-word.

The District released this statement last week:

Out of respect for the privacy of our students and staff, and in accordance with State and Federal law, the West St. Francois Co. R-IV School District does not provide comment or details about specific student matters.

In regard to the current local social media discussions regarding District diversity and alleged student conduct, we as a District remain committed to providing an inclusive environment for all students and staff that is free from discrimination, harassment, and retaliation in admission or access to, or treatment or employment in, its programs, services, activities and facilities. We work diligently to create within our schools a safe and secure setting for our community of learners. We ask all staff, parents, and patrons to partner with us as we strive to fulfill these goals.