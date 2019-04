“The angels wept and the devils danced in delight as you began to torture and impose the most brutal death on my daughter,” Vetrano spoke to Lewis.

father, Philip Vetrano, also spoke to the effect the murder had on his family, while also pointing toward defense team's work making the trial "a circus."

“Only my faith in God and my belief in heaven keep me from killing myself, for fear of not being allowed to go into heaven to see Karina,” he said.

“The defense chose to put us through this torture,” Vetrano added. “They could have made it easier on us and him if they would have taken a plea. It’s still bewildering to me … but today everybody got justice. Karina got justice, and the murderer got his justice.”