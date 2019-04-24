Move over Tasha Cobbs!

It looks like Cardi B couldn’t wait until Sunday to take us to church, so she decided to do so on a Tuesday!

The 26-year-old artist took a break from rapping and went full Mahalia Jackson on us when she posted a video of herself on social media joking around in her underwear with her team singing the gospel version of her and her husband, Offset’s new song “Clout.”

In the video, you can see Cardi playing around with her hairstylist Tokyo Stylez and publicist, Patience Foster delivering vocals for the track.

From the looks of it, her stylist Kollin Carter was in on the fun too. He was more than likely the person recording the lighthearted video in her dressing room since she tagged him in the post:

Clout Gospel Remix by the Bodak Yellow Church! @kollincarter@tokyostylez @iam_kingpee

She also posted another video on Wednesday from a fan who made a hilarious version of her video. She wrote the caption:

DAMN YA FAST😩😩😩Clout

You can see the fan in the clip wearing a green robe and a wig hilariously singing the tune.

Fans couldn’t help but notice Cardi’s snatched physique, either. The “Money” rapper was showing off her abs while Stylez was styling her hair. She definitely has had a major snapback, after giving birth to her daughter Kulture Kiari almost a year ago.

In related news, Cardi has been very active on social media this week.

Earlier on Tuesday, she took to Instagram criticizing outlet, The Shade Room and its founder Angelica Nwandu for posting negative news about her husband gun possession charges.

In a series of posts, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper talked about how she is tired of negative press, especially coming from a black-owned publication, Billboard reports.

She talked about how the outlet hasn’t posted anything positive about her family and also went on to talk about other issues such as “racial relations in the media,” according to Billboard.

All of the videos posted online regarding the matter have since been deleted.