On Wednesday, ESPN reported that NFL football player Marshawn Lynch has plans to retire from the league after 11 seasons.

NFL Insider, Adam Schefter made the announcement Wednesday morning that Lynch is officially done with the sport and will not be playing in the 2019-2020 season.

He wrote on Twitter:

After two seasons playing for his hometown Oakland Raiders, Marshawn Lynch is not planning to play football again, league sources tell ESPN.

Now, with the three-day draft kicking off Thursday night in Nashville, the Raiders have one more potential need to address: running back.

This is Lynch’s second retirement from the sport, although he has yet to officially confirm the news, Complex reports. He retired the first time in 2015, after his team, the Seattle Seahawks won the Super Bowl that year. He revealed the news when he posted a picture on Twitter with is cleats hanging on a telephone wire.

In 2017, he made his return and joined his hometown team, the Oakland Raiders before they permanently move to Las Vegas. He has since played for them for two years.

According to NBC Sports, a source said in March that the “Beast Mode” football player is “physically capable” to play for the teams final season in Oakland, even after recovering from a groin surgery that occurred during the 2018 season.

If the rumors are true, Lynch will finish his career with a successful run while playing for the Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks and the Oakland Raiders. NBC Sports report that he has had 2,441 rushes for 10,379 yards. He also made a total of 84 touchdowns, 391 receptions for 2,214 yards, and nine TDs.

The site described him as one of the “most toughest, most elusive runners of his generation.”