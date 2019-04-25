A Houston mother is agonizing over the death of her 13-year-old daughter who died days after getting kicked and punched in the head during a fight at her middle school, ABC 13 reports.

“Why do I have to suffer?” asks Mamie Jackson, the mom of Kashala Francis, 13, who was involved in a brutal fight outside Attucks Middle School.

“Why do I have to wake up and she not here?” Jackson asked through tears.

Kashala, a 7th grader at Attucks was violently kicked in the head several times outside of the school last Thursday. The confrontation was caught on video. Jackson later saw the video after her daughter complained of head pain in the days following the fight.

On Sunday, Kashala told her mom she was having bad headaches and then she fell unconscious.

Jackson rushed her daughter to the hospital and she was placed on life support. Scans revealed that Kashala had a brain tumor and fluid build-up. Jackson saw the brutal video where her daughter fought for her life.

“It’s not fair,” Jackson said. “She did not deserve that. She kept saying ‘Stop.’ She didn’t even wanna fight, but they kept going.”

She continued: “I’ve never met a person who has come into contact with Kashala who has not fallen in love with her.”

“She was a sweet baby, real sweet,” Jackson said. “She always say she loved me, gave me hugs, kisses.”

Her mother is shattered after finding that her daughter had a tumor that she knew nothing about. Then having to find out after her daughter was brutalized added more pain to her already injured soul.

“So if she had a tumor in her head that we unknown about, and somebody repeatedly stomps and kick and punch you in your head, you not even fightin’ back, is it gonna be better, is it gonna be worse?” Jackson asked.

Jackson believes, “I still woulda had more time with my baby,” if the fight hadn’t occurred.