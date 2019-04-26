Don’t worry about Nick Bosa. He’ll be just fine.

The 21-year-old star pass-rusher, fresh out of Ohio State University (of course) was just drafted to the San Francisco 49ers as the No. 2 overall pick. That’s great news for Bosa; problem is, the guy has received a fair amount of scrutiny from folks who don’t appreciate his social media behavior in the not-so-distant past.

You see, while still at OSU, Bosa had the presence of mind to rattle off several tweets that aged like three-day-old beignets the moment he hit the “post” button. He called hero-of-the-people Colin Kaepernick a “clown” in a (now deleted) summer 2016 tweet. He wrote, “Beyoncé‘s music is complete trash” that same year. Last year, he wrote “Black Panther is the worst Marvel movie of all time.” Which is damn near objectively false in a world where Thor: The Dark World exists.

Having a dissenting opinion to Kaepernick’s actions is telling enough, but Bosa is certainly not in the minority there. His Beyonce and Black Panther tweets, however, read like they came from that white dude we all know who would happily call your mama a n—– to her face if it were 50 years earlier, so he dwells in micro-aggressions instead.

Bosa also has a documented history of following far-right-wing propaganda social media pages and praising President Tan Helsing.

Thread: Nick Bosa follows “deplorable” MAGA themed IG accounts with racial, homophobic, Islamaphobic, & white nationalist posts. Let’s take a look at the account… “Too_Savage_For_Democrats” by Dylan Perentis …& see what Nick Bosa has ❤️ “liked” and put into his feed. pic.twitter.com/pG0QCtw0CN — Resist Programming 🛰 (@RzstProgramming) April 24, 2019

Pretty much assume you’re on the bullshit side of sociopolitical issues if you have the MAGA manic pixie Tomi Lahren singing your praises.

Glad to see @49ers will have a true America-loving star in @nbsmallerbear who can not only play extremely well, but will also STAND for his country and all those who have fought to protect and defend it! #NFLDraftDay — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) April 26, 2019

Bosa has made no attempts to apologize for the tweets, nor has he given anyone the impression that he regrets anything he’s written. What he did do is have his tweets deleted ahead of the 2019 draft, because, as he said, “There’s a chance I might end up in San Francisco.” Like everyone else, Bosa is acutely aware of the fact that San Francisco and the Bay Area in general are the country’s premier bastions of liberalism.

Thus, it should come as no surprise that lots of folks are less than pleased about Bosa joining the home town team. Turns out a lot of progressive folks don’t want a MAGA-trumpeting assclown playing for their squad.

So my 49ers took Nick Bosa … pic.twitter.com/6nBeLtxpjK — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 26, 2019

Sorry @49ers I’ve been a fan for 30 plus years but have blacked out after the league including you colluded to keep @Kaepernick7 out of the league but now I’m done with you drafting @nbsmallerbear character and unity no longer matter to you #imdone #farewell49ers — Zac Martin (@ZacSMartin) April 26, 2019

But don’t fret about the NFL giving Bosa a hard time over his social media “past!” The league has made it crystalline how it feels about Colin Kaepernick or anyone who supports his cause, so it’s safe to say that an objectively talented player like Bosa with shitbox opinions will be embraced with open arms. It’s not like he’ll be aggressively drug tested or anything.

I will say this again for anyone who isn’t listening : If Nick Bosa was black and tweeting & liking homophobic posts on social media his draft stock would stumble to the 2nd or 3rd round at least. The SILENCE about his racist tweets by some sports show hosts speaks volumes https://t.co/FKWvPdBYqX — Jason Johnson (@DrJasonJohnson) April 25, 2019

Like Bosa, the NFL will also be just fine with its lack of concern regarding Kaepernick’s continued unemployment despite being a statistically stronger player than many quarterbacks who have made squads since the start of his protest. The league will be fine in its persistent desire to allow domestic abusers to play. And it’ll be fine in its decision to stick Bosa on a squad full of Black players who have to interact with him professionally.

It’s all good for everyone involved as long as no one drops to a knee during the National Anthem, because that’s when folks will shit kittens. No worries about that with Bosa, though: He’s a God- and American-loving white dude who knows how to move well on AstroTurf and doesn’t really have patience for your Blackity-Black shit.

He’ll be just fine. (As if you were worried.)

