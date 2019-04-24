Well, People shat the bed once again with its annual Most Beautiful People issue.

For 2019, the magazine gave the Most Beautiful Person award to… Jennifer Garner. As in, star of 2018’s Peppermint – which exactly seven people saw – and Ben Affleck’s ex-wife. Like, Garner is alright, but if I’m rattling off a list of beautiful Hollywood actresses, I’d talk all damn day before her name comes out of my mouth.

It should come as no surprise that a magazine which awarded Blake Shelton “Sexiest Man Alive” – and which has special Country music editions – would dub Garner and her aggressively European features the “most beautiful” of anything. Here are just a few people who have never received the accolades from People, yet could easily compete for that top spot.

1. Condola Rashad





It should come as no surprise to anyone with working eyes that the daughter of the great Phylicia Rashad and niece of Debbie Allen is anything short of stunning. The star of Showtime’s Billions has infinity pools for eyes that are probably perfect for hypnotizing some fool. And by “fool,” I mean me.

2. Kofi Siriboe





Siriboe started his career as a model and in bit roles for various films. but larger audiences weren’t up on the Ghanaian-American actor until he blessed OWN Network’s Queen Sugar as the ever-embattled Ralph Angel Bordelon. He also popped up in Girls Trip as the cradle-jacking lo- err- sex interest of Jada Pinkett Smith’s character. Dude’s smile will blind the sun, but his Ralph Angel is the beating heart of Queen Sugar.

3. Antoinette Robertson





Netflix’s Dear White People has no shortage of attractive players. But Robertson’s Coco Conners stuns me every time she hits the screen. Robertson is Jamaican by way of the Bronx, which makes sense because Jamaican women are a weakness of mine. Robertson also pops up on the first season of Atlanta as an object of Paperboi’s affection in the excellent “The Club” episode. Here’s to seeing her in more material very soon.

4. Michael Ealy





Light-skinned brothers took a little break when Al B. Sure and Shemar Moore sailed into middle age, but Ealy has held it down since popping up on the original Barbershop film in 2002. You can catch him still being unrepentantly light-eyed on the series finale of Being Mary Jane and an upcoming movie with Meagan and Dennis Quad called The Intruder.

5. Tristin Mays





Mays is a throwback to the girls I had crushes on as a teenager in the 1990s. She’s got a beautiful double-row smile and an Instagram account that reveals a playful, relatable, self-deprecating soul who is far more down to earth than the average Hollywood diva. You can find her on the CBS MacGyver reboot, as well as the direct-to-video House Party: Tonight’s the Night. Yes, that’s a House Party sequel. Yes, I watched it only to see Mays. No, I regret nothing.

6. Winston Duke





It’s almost cliché at this point to love on Michael B. Jordan. But Black Panther introduced the masses to another, unexpected object of affection: a Trinidadian man with thighs like Northern Red Oak trees. The goddess Aprhodite herself couldn’t compete with Lupita N’yongo on-screen in the beauty department, but Duke holds his own as N’yongo’s doofus husband in Jordan Peele’s Us. He’s proof that bigger is often better.