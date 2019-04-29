Newly minted San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is launching something of an apology tour to address a controversial social media footprint that has come under fire.

And given the 49ers are QB Colin Kaepernick‘s former team, many fans feel like Bosa’s got some explaining to do.

So Bosa publicly apologized to Keapernick for calling him “a clown” more than two years ago on social media during his first post-draft press conference last week. He claims his comment, that was reportedly deleted by his agent, was not directed at Kaepernick’s platform to bring awareness to racial injustice and police brutality, according to NBC Sports.

Bosa has also been called out for liking white nationalists posts on social media as well.

“No, it wasn’t directed towards that,” Bosa said of his tweet about Kaepernick. “It’s not like I’m saying his stance and what he was doing. That’s not what I was talking about at all.

“it was a specific thing that happened and me as a young kid, (with a) thought popping into my head and, boom, just decided to tweet it out. Bad decision. I respect what he’s done. If it empowers anybody, then he’s doing a good thing. I apologize for that.”

No word if the Bosa apology tour will include making amends with Beyonce and the cast of Black Panther.

Bosa has also reportedly criticized Beyonce’s music as “complete trash” and called Black Panther the “worst Marvel movie.”

So it should be interesting to see what Black NFL players have to say to Bosa when he hits the 49ers locker room and the field.

Lucky for Bosa, all the controversy has given the NFL player at least one new high profile fan.

Donald Trump took to Twitter to congratulate the number two pick in the draft, skipping over number one pick, African-American Kyler Murray and everyone else.

Congratulations to Nick Bosa on being picked number two in the NFL Draft. You will be a great player for years to come, maybe one of the best. Big Talent! San Francisco will embrace you but most importantly, always stay true to yourself. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2019

Sounds like birds of a racist feather…