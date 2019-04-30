A tasteless joke by Chris Rock about Bobby Brown’s ex Whitney Houston has the singer upset that the comedian would take a stab at the deceased star, USA Today reports.

The joke has much to do with a viral meme that had Houston looking rather bothered with the saying: “Me sitting in a meeting that could’ve been an email.”

Rock then added his two-cents that made fun of Houston’s drug addiction: “Hurry up I got crack to smoke.”

Brown, on the other hand, didn’t think it was funny especially since Houston was addicted to drugs and died in 2012 from a drug overdose, coupled with heart disease and drowning in a bathtub in a Los Angeles hotel. The daughter Brown shared with Houston, Bobbi Kristina also died in a bathtub some three years later.

Brown tore into Rock, according to screenshots obtained by Yahoo and The Shade Room, writing: “During this time of women empowerment you chose to use your time to try and humiliate our QUEEN!”

Brown added: “I thought you was a friend of the family.”

Rock eventually got the message and deleted the offensive meme but the internet had some things to say:

“I was already disappointed in Chris Rock (who I’ve known for years) for finding humor in Louis C.K. & Ricky Gervais’ use of the N-word. Now he’s making fun of my dearly departed friend, Whitney Houston, on IG. Addiction is NOT a laughing matter,” TV producer Elgin Charles tweeted.

“Not cool @chrisrock,” user @Dina_Deens tweeted. “I was a fan & had respect for you! Now I’m just disappointed at your lack of respect to an Icon & Lack Of considération to her family & Loved Ones. It Ain’t Funny Bullying a dead person Shame On You.”

Even though Brown and Houston had long been divorced, he always takes plenty of time to defend her.

Last year, Kanye West used a trashy, drug-filled bathroom photo of Houston’s to promote Pusha T’s album and that pissed Brown off too.

“Why would he post that on his album cover?” Brown asked Rolling Stone. “That’s really disgusting that he would do that. That’s in really bad taste.”

Also, singer Lorde took a tasteless shot at Houston last year when she posted a drawn bath with the caption “And iiii will always love you” – a reference to Houston and one of her songs with the backdrop of the scene of her death.

But pushing boundaries is signature Chris Rock.

In March, after the NAACP ordered him not to tell Jussie Smollett jokes after the actor was charged with an alleged fake crime hoax, he did anyway.

“They said ‘No Jussie Smollett jokes,'” said Rock, who presented the award for Outstanding Comedy Series.

“What a waste of light skin,” Rock cracked. “Do you know what I could do with that light skin? That curly hair? My career would be out of here! I’d be running Hollywood.”